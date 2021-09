Sales of US existing homes fell in August for the first time in three months as the ongoing supply shortage and high prices kept buyers away from the market, according to industry data released Wednesday. Sales dropped two percent last month to an annual rate of 5.88 million, seasonally adjusted, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported, which was slightly higher than analysts forecast. The US real estate market has boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to cheap mortgages spurred by the Federal Reserve's low interest rate policies and the disruptions to daily life caused by the virus. The decline in in August followed two months of increases and came as prices continued to rise and the supply of homes on the market continued to dwindle.

REAL ESTATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO