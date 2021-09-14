CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Court denies injuction in Medtronic’s non-compete suit against former Medicrea CEO

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal court in New York has denied Medtronic a preliminary injunction in its non-compete-agreement lawsuit against former Medicrea CEO Joseph Walland. Judge Edgardo Ramos of the U.S. District Court of Southern New York, in a Sept. 10 order, ruled that the agreement between Walland and Medtronic was covered by the law in California, where Walland has resided the majority of the time in recent years, and not New York.

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Personal Injury Suit Against Uber Removed to Fed Court

Lawyers at Vaughan Baio & Partners on Monday removed a lawsuit against Uber and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Wapner Newman on behalf of Dekontee Williams and her husband. The case is 2:21-cv-04146, Williams et al v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.
LAW
myleaderpaper.com

County’s suit against opioid firms proceeds

The Jefferson County Health Department has joined a lawsuit against 44 makers and distributors of a class of medications known as opioids. The lawsuit originally was filed in 2018 in St. Louis City Circuit Court, when Jefferson County joined a number of other cities and counties in Missouri to sue the opioid manufacturers and distributors.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
insideradio.com

Cumulus Denies Discrimination Allegations In Former Producer’s Suit.

Cumulus Media has asked a federal court to dismiss a gender discrimination suit filed against the company by a former morning show producer at rock “93X” KXXR Minneapolis. In its response, the broadcaster denies all of the complaint’s allegations of gender and reprisal discrimination and asks for it to be dismissed “in its entirety” with prejudice,” meaning it could not be retried.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
massdevice.com

Xenter taps former Medtronic exec to head medical technologies unit

Xenter today announced that it has appointed Mark Turco as president of its Xenter Medical Technologies business unit. Turco most recently served as executive vice president of research & development and global chief medical officer at Sirtex Medical. He has also served as chief medical officer of Covidien and later as vice president and chief medical officer of Medtronic’s aortic, peripheral and vascular divisions. Turco has also held leadership roles at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Center for Innovation and had a clinical practice at Washington Adventist Hospital.
BUSINESS
minnesotamonthly.com

Q&A: Medtronic’s Former CEO on the State of Healthcare Tech

Omar Ishrak’s lengthy career in corporate leadership took a major turn in 2020. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, he retired after nearly nine years as CEO of Medtronic, the global medical device company headquartered in Fridley. But Ishrak has stayed busy as a leading voice within influential...
FRIDLEY, MN
massdevice.com

Corin Group picks head of Medtronic’s spine business as its CEO

Announced today that it appointed former Medtronic executive Jacob Paul as its new CEO. Cirencester, U.K.–based Corin Group said in a news release that Paul “brings unparalleled strategic and operational experience” to the company and is “well placed” to lead it through the next phase of its mission to improve patient activity and wellbeing with implants and connected technologies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic#Ceo#California Law#Mdt#Vp#Eos
bloomberglaw.com

SEC Wins Round in Fraud Suit Against Energy Firm’s Ex-CEO

Record shows statements in SEC filings were misrepresentations. SEC evidence ‘easily supports’ conclusion ex-CEO acted intentionally. The SEC notched a win in its suit accusing Viking Energy Group Inc.'s former CEO of lying to investors after a federal judge in New York granted summary judgment in the agency’s favor. The...
ECONOMY
mxdwn.com

Tripwire Interactive Appoints New CEO Following Former CEO’s Comments On Texas Abortion Law

Tripwire Interactive has announced that a new CEO has been appointed following the backlash from former CEO John Gibson’s comments and stance regarding the recent Texas Abortion law that passed recently. Tripwire said “the comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment. Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO.”
TEXAS STATE
massdevice.com

Vicarious Surgical stock continues to rise

It’s so far, so good for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) during its first week of trading as a public company. The robotic surgery company’s shares were up more than 19% to $15.05 by midday today. During the company’s first day of trading yesterday, shares rose 2% to $12.60 apiece, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 600 points.
ECONOMY
massdevice.com

Medtronic’s Pipeline Flex problems expand

The FDA today issued a notice confirming a Class I recall of the Pipeline Flex embolization device from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). Several models of the Pipeline Flex embolization device and Pipeline Flex embolization device with Shield Technology were affected, with 8,825 devices recalled in the U.S., having been distributed between April 18, 2019, and Aug. 13, 2020.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

US court decision could empower consumer non-profits against deceptive advertising

Reuters reports that the appellate court’s 2 September ruling in Animal Legal Defense Fund v. Hormel Foods Corp concluded that when the Council of the District of Columbia amended its consumer protection law in 2012 to empower consumer non-profits to sue “on behalf of the interests of a consumer or a class of consumers,” the council intended to give the groups statutory standing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

California AG: Woman who ran O.C. call centers indicted on 87 counts in $6M student loan debt scam

A California woman has been arrested on suspicion of masterminding a student loan debt relief scam that bilked thousands of borrowers out of more than $6 million, the state’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, ran a network of third-party call centers based in Orange County that employed sales agents who contacted individuals […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
massdevice.com

IVX Health raises $100M to accelerate expansion for infusion centers

IVX Health announced today that it completed a $100 million Series F minority investment round from Great Hill Partners. Nashville, Tennessee-based IVX plans to utilize the funding to accelerate its entry into new markets in 2022 and beyond in its effort to make its outpatient infusion centers the country’s preferred destination for pharmaceutical care for patients with complex conditions.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy