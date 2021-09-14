Court denies injuction in Medtronic’s non-compete suit against former Medicrea CEO
A federal court in New York has denied Medtronic a preliminary injunction in its non-compete-agreement lawsuit against former Medicrea CEO Joseph Walland. Judge Edgardo Ramos of the U.S. District Court of Southern New York, in a Sept. 10 order, ruled that the agreement between Walland and Medtronic was covered by the law in California, where Walland has resided the majority of the time in recent years, and not New York.www.massdevice.com
