Online shopping platform Whatnot is the first U.S.-based livestream shopping destination to reach unicorn status. After a recent series C round which raised $150 million for the company, Whatnot is now valued at $1.5 billion. Whatnot's co-founder and CEO Grant LaFontaine joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the company will use the funds, how sellers can launch their own live auctions in the Whatnot app, and growth opportunities the company is pursuing, including NFTs.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO