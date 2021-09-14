Holiday spending expected to rise this year despite delta variant
Retailers can look forward to a rebound in holiday shopping this year despite the COVID-19 Delta variant’s impact on the U.S. economy. U.S. consumers will spend up to 9% more this holiday period compared to 2020, when consumers spent a total of $1.2 trillion during the key shopping period between November and the end of the year, according to a forecast from Deloitte. That would be an improvement over holiday spending over the last two years, when sales grew less than 6% in 2020 and just over 4% the previous year.www.winknews.com
