CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Holiday spending expected to rise this year despite delta variant

WINKNEWS.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetailers can look forward to a rebound in holiday shopping this year despite the COVID-19 Delta variant’s impact on the U.S. economy. U.S. consumers will spend up to 9% more this holiday period compared to 2020, when consumers spent a total of $1.2 trillion during the key shopping period between November and the end of the year, according to a forecast from Deloitte. That would be an improvement over holiday spending over the last two years, when sales grew less than 6% in 2020 and just over 4% the previous year.

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Retail sales increase despite low expectations from Delta

Consumers defied expectations and shopped at an increasing rate amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Why it matters: Several measures of consumer confidence fell sharply in August, suggesting consumer spending could fall during the month. In fact, concerns about the Delta variant's impact on the economy had prominent Wall Street economists cutting their expectations for Q3 GDP growth.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Delta#U S Economy#Holiday Shopping#Online Shopping#Americans#Creditcards Com
fox35orlando.com

US unemployment claims rise as delta variant weighs on economy

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that worsening COVID infections may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. Jobless claims, which generally track...
ECONOMY
Dallas News

Americans’ spending on the rise, despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Americans continued to spend at a brisk pace last month in the face of rising COVID-19 infections, though much of it was done online and not at restaurants or other sectors in the U.S. economy beleaguered by the arrival of the delta variant. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7%...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
chainstoreage.com

Mastercard: U.S. holiday sales to rise 7.4% this year

All signs point to a bullish holiday season for retailers, online and off. U.S. retail sales (excluding automotive and gas) are anticipated to grow 7.4% this holiday season (Nov. 1- Dec. 24), according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types. In-store sales are expected to see a rebound—rising 6.6% compared to 2020.
RETAIL
probuilder.com

Will Home Prices Really Decline if Rates Rise?

Conventional wisdom suggests that if the Federal Reserve Board raises interest rates, higher monthly mortgage payments should cool demand and consequently housing price appreciation. But the Fed doesn’t control interest rates directly. The board influences money supply through buying mortgage-backed securities. So, the question becomes: If we are experiencing a...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Get them before they’re gone: 4 products to buy before holiday craze

At this point, nearly everyone is familiar with the global supply chain issues that we just can’t seem to shake. Earlier this month, Modern Shipper wrote about how those hiccups are causing delays that will reach as far into the future as the holiday season and why you should do your winter holiday shopping ASAP. That hasn’t changed, but some products figure to be more scarce on the shelves than others.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy