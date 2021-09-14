101 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 1 death

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 101 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 853.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,162 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,145 cases and 494 deaths; Monroe County has 17,063 cases and 337 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,354,451.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-Sept. 9, stood at 9.1%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 13:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,461,424 total vaccine doses, including 57,183 additional doses authorized for people who are immuno-compromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

• 6,073,683 people are fully vaccinated; with 19,293 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website .

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, there were 83 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 210,716 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,272,973 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 30,552 of total cases have been among health care workers.