Luzerne County, PA

101 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 1 death

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 101 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 853.

The county’s total cases are now at 35,162 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,145 cases and 494 deaths; Monroe County has 17,063 cases and 337 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,354,451.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-Sept. 9, stood at 9.1%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 13:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,461,424 total vaccine doses, including 57,183 additional doses authorized for people who are immuno-compromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

• 6,073,683 people are fully vaccinated; with 19,293 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website .

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, there were 83 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 210,716 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,272,973 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 30,552 of total cases have been among health care workers.

#Covid 19#Cdc#The Department Of Health#Pennsylvanians
Times Leader

Construction underway for western Pennsylvania’s newest public high school

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. MIDLAND, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ground has been broken and construction is underway on Western Pennsylvania’s newest public high school, the Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School (MITCS). The facility will be housed in the Charles J. Betters Innovation Center; a newly constructed cutting- edge career technical education (CTE) high school on South 12th Street at Innovation Way in Midland, Beaver County. The land on which it is being built is a completely reclamated former brownfield site that has been brought up to residential standards and generously donated by prominent developer Charles J. Betters, the owner of C. J. Betters Enterprises.
EDUCATION
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre swears in new firefighter

WILKES-BARRE — Michael Hurley of Hanover Township was sworn in Sept. 16 as the city’s newest firefighter. This week Hurley began attending the Harrisburg Area Community College Fire Academy. He will receive training as a firefighter 1 and 2, vehicle rescue, hazardous materials and emergency vehicles operations. Upon graduation on Nov. 11, he will undergo a six-week orientation with the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department before being assigned to duty at an annual pay of $49,025 plus benefits. He is filling a spot created by a retirement.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

WVW meeting dominated by appointments, public mask questions

KINGSTON — Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Wyoming Valley West School Board was short as far as board discussion and votes were concerned, but still stretched about 90 minutes with the overwhelming majority of that time filled with questions and comments — often contentious and at one time profane — by parents opposed to the state mask mandate.
KINGSTON, PA
