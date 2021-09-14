CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Digital without disruption: Strategies to handle today's top banking challenges

American Banker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the beginning of their existence, financial services and banking organizations have always faced unique challenges, and this statement is remarkably true in today’s environment. With the current economic climate still shaped with uncertainty by the pandemic, consumer driven “digital-first” demands accelerating, potential digital disruption risks caused by data corruption or loss growing, and competition from challenger banks and fintechs mounting — many banks are searching for new ways to reshape or reinforce their strategies.

Law.com

Legal Marketing’s Next Digital Chapter Hinges on Numbers and Nimble Strategies

Attorneys are finally going digital. Social distancing measures brought about by COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of online tools for many organizations—even among notoriously “old school” lawyers. While vaccines are being rolled out and offices are slowly starting to reopen, many of the technological advancements law firms made last year seem...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Digital-Only Retail Banks

American multinational investment bank JP Morgan is set to open its first digital retail bank in the UK next week called Chase. The digital-only bank will first offer accounts through a unique rewards program, before eventually expanding into lending, investment, mortgages, and more. With the launch of 'Chase' in the...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PayMaya to establish its digital bank

Voyager, through its financial technology arm PayMaya, has obtained the approval of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral Pilipinas (BSP) to establish a digital bank. To be known as Maya Bank, the digital bank will leverage PayMaya’s financial technology company to operate an end-to-end FinServ (financial services) ecosystem with its e-wallet, an extensive on-ground digital remittance network through Smart Padala, and a non-bank merchant payments processing business.
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Fighting Digital Banking’s Fraud Problem

Either out of necessity or convenience, the adoption of digital banking has skyrocketed since early 2020 and much of this shift is expected to be permanent. A recent study from J.D. Power found that almost 60% of consumers planned to use both mobile and online banking options more than they had pre-pandemic. That’s good news for banks and credit unions as digital banking gives financial institutions (FIs) the opportunity to engage with consumers more frequently and via lower cost channels. However, there is still a large and growing fraud problem that FIs must tackle to protect their bottom line and to maintain consumer trust.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Economy
American Banker

Evolving with your community: a challenge for community banks and credit unions

Community Banks and Credit Unions play a critical role in elevating the communities they serve and in providing the guidance and support needed to ensure the overall financial wellness of their clients and members, respectively. They helped fuel the success of the Paycheck Protection Program, administering around 60% of total first wave loans to SMBs. The lingering effects of the pandemic has left a tale of two cities: the worst of times for some in urban centers and the best of times for others in the exurbs.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Identity trust transformed

Identity verification and authentication processes are an essential tool for overall business success. Investing in your Identity Verification (IDV) solutions can build trust, improve customer experience, and increase revenue. The LexisNexis® Risk Solutions IDV can help:. Customer Relationships. Security Practices. Brand Reputation. Identity management will continue to expand as online...
TECHNOLOGY
healthcareittoday.com

Digital Strategy and the Role of the CIO

When many CIOs began their career or even when they became CIOs, their main job was to keep the “lights on.” A large chunk of their work was focused on things like the network, servers, desktops, printers, email, network shares, pagers, and the data center. There was a lot of IT “plumbing” that was happening in healthcare and the CIO was responsible for making it happen. It was a lot of work with quickly changing technologies.
MARKETING
American Banker

ECB to scrutinize banks’ trading books to expose climate risk

The European Central Bank will look at the trading operations of major lenders as part of climate stress tests next year, after judging that an assessment of loan books alone won’t give enough insight into the fallout they face from global warming. The ECB, which has yet to publicly disclose...
ENVIRONMENT
American Banker

Risk management for the future: How advisors can bring value to their clients

Financial advisors have a variety of objectives in working with their investment-planning clients. But when all is said and done, clients are usually mainly interested in a successful road map to growing and protecting their wealth to and through retirement. Risk management is a crucial part of that plan and how wealth managers can bring value to clients. In this session Michael Moriarty, Chief Investment of Wealthsipre and Rick Bookstaber, Founder & Head of Risk of Fabric will discuss how investors and markets are changing and how advisors can position themselves to excel in this new landscape.
ECONOMY
bankingexchange.com

Top Challenges and Hot Topics: Key Considerations for Today’s BSA/AML Professionals

Today’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud departments are busier than ever. On top of managing ever-changing regulations and more complex financial crime schemes, COVID-19 has created even more obstacles for BSA/AML and fraud departments to juggle. To benchmark the industry’s challenges and key areas of focus, Abrigo polled more than 300 BSA/AML and fraud professionals in its inaugural 2021 FinCrime Industry.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

ESG ETF Strategies to Address Today’s Market Risks

ESG exchange traded fund investing has the potential to uniquely manage risk and return and help investors meet their financial goals. In the recent webcast, How to Use ESG Factors to Navigate the Recovery, Lauren Ferry, Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Strategists, Nuveen, argued that non-U.S. equity markets and Nuveen’s suite of non-U.S. ESG ETFs offer investors greater cyclical exposure for the ongoing economic expansion ahead. For example, the Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) includes a 43% tilt toward cyclicals and the Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) has 45% in cyclicals, compared to the 29% found in the S&P 500.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Digital currencies to be credit negative for banks

Singapore, Sep 13 (ANI): Wide adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments and settlements will be credit negative for banks because of lower fees and commissions, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. This is particularly for those banks that are active in foreign-currency payments, clearing and remittances,...
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking Solution Provider Apiture Completes Live Oak Bank’s Migration to Updated Platform

a provider of virtual banking services, reveals that it has completed Live Oak Bank’s retail bank migration to Apiture Open. After the deployment of Live Oak Bank‘s business banking experience using Apiture Open last year, the banking institution had further expanded the relationship to convert more than 60,000 deposit accounts from a traditional, legacy Core and in-house built virtual bank solution to Apiture’s API-first platform.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

Why a comprehensive digital marketing strategy is vital for smbs today

Originally Posted On: https://proshark.com/why-a-comprehensive-digital-marketing-strategy-is-vital-for-smbs-today/. Digital marketing includes any campaign in which you use the internet to connect with your audience to promote your brand or business. It is an umbrella term that can combine several different tactics including email marketing, social media marketing, organic SEO marketing, content marketing, and paid advertising online. As a small business owner, you might wear many hats, but you’re not a startup anymore and you can’t continue to bootstrap your business.
CELL PHONES
thebossmagazine.com

The Golden Rules of Digital Strategy Success

Digital strategy is key to digital transformation. That’s why you need an innovative strategy to get ahead in the cyberworld. If you’re used to creating cutting-edge blueprints for your business plan, you’ve already got the building blocks of an excellent digital procedure. It’s all about making intelligent decisions and having disciplined implementation.
ECONOMY
realtytimes.com

Rather Than Fear Disruption, Embrace It As A Viable Strategy

In a classroom at every Ivy League business school, there is a professor stressing to their Business 101 students that a business is “never too big to fail.”. This has been the go-to generalization tagged to some of the most astoundingly catastrophic company failures of all time, including but not limited to Kmart, Blockbuster, Circuit City, and more. But what did these failures actually entail?
ECONOMY

