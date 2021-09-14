Trial begins in 2018 Kingston homicide

Ganjeh

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury will be tasked with deciding whether Dana Ganjeh planned to kill his girlfriend, Linda Frick, or whether her death an accident.

Frick, 56, was found dead inside Ganjeh’s Toyota Rav4 covered with a blanket and towels behind his apartment at 71 Price St. in Kingston on Aug. 4, 2018.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas John Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel M. Marsh believe Ganjeh, 42, was an abusive and jealous boyfriend who brutally killed Frick.

Frick’s attorneys, Demetrius Fannick and Katelyn Spellman, say Ganjeh defended himself when Frick pulled a pocket knife during a verbal argument at the home of Frick’s brother on Huckleberry Road in Dreher Township, Wayne County.

Frick often times spent time residing at her brother’s house when she left Ganjeh.

“She was beaten to death over a period of time. Her murder wasn’t an accident,” Hogans told jurors during his opening statement on the first day of trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Fannick told jurors Ganjeh defended himself when Frick brandished the pocket knife saying she died, “In a heat of passion.”

Fannick said Ganjeh wanted to rekindle his relationship with Frick, buying several cans of Natty Daddy beer intending to enjoy a night with her. He also noted Ganjeh paid his rent on Aug. 3, 2018, an indication he did not plan to kill Frick.

“Unfortunately, alcohol gets into the mix and a verbal argument over a male friend of hers. This was not a planned, premeditated event. He never planned or intended for her to die,” Fannick said.

Fannick said Ganjeh cooperated with police by calling 911 to report Frick’s death and surrendering a key to his vehicle where her body was found. Ganjeh did not run or flee the area as he had ample time to do so, Fannick said.

Kingston police Det. Robert Miller and former Kingston police officer Jude Allen, now a Wilkes-Barre patrolman, testified to their response to Ganjeh’s residence.

Miller and Allen said Ganjeh emerged from the residence surrendering a key to his vehicle saying “She’s out back.” Miller said he found Frick’s lifeless body under blankets inside Ganjeh’s vehicle.

State police Trooper Robert Miller, a member of the Forensic Services Unit, testified he processed the crime scene taking hundreds of pictures.

Hogans focused on two pictures showing Ganjeh had a swollen right hand when he was interviewed by county Det. James Noone and Kingston Det. John D. Anthony about two hours after Frick’s body was found.

As Noone was questioned by Fannick, he said a pocket knife was found inside the glove box of Ganjeh’s vehicle when it was examined about two weeks ago by an investigator with the Public Defender’s Office.

Fannick inquired but got no answer why the pocket knife wasn’t found when the vehicle was searched on Aug. 4, 2018.

Trooper Brian Stanko, a member of the Forensic Services Unit, said he processed the Huckleberry Road house in Wayne County, telling jurors blood droplets were found in a bedroom and a wall near a sliding patio door.

Hogans and Marsh are seeking a first-degree murder conviction that would result in Ganjeh being sentenced to life in prison, while Fannick and Spellman are seeking an acquittal or at least, a third-degree murder conviction.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.