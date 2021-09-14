CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Texas College Fine Arts hosts “Invisible Wounds” art exhibit

By Editorial
coveleaderpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Texas College (CTC) Fine Arts department announced it will host an artist exhibit featuring the works of sculptor and art therapist Peter Buotte. The exhibit, “Invisible Wounds,” features a series of digitally-rendered sculptures and photographs of U.S. combat veterans who have experienced traumatic brain injury and/or post-traumatic stress. The display will be available September 14 through November 16 in the upstairs art gallery of the CTC campus library in Killeen.

