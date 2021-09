One of the biggest names in the country music industry, singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley has built a massive fan base throughout his career. Dierks Bentley has a large and loyal fan base that loves going to singer’s live concerts and shows. As it did with most everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic put a huge damper on the live music scene in 2020. Dierks Bentley certainly wasn’t immune to the chaos caused by the deadly pandemic and he was forced to cut out live shows for a period of time. Now, with COVID-19 restrictions beginning to loosen, Bentley and his fellow country artists are on the road once more. Bentley recently performed a live show to benefit victims of mass flooding across the southeast. In a testament to his popularity, Dierks Bentley was able to get the entire concert crowd to sing along to his 2014 hit song “I Hold On.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO