Bruce Springsteen Live Exhibit to Be Presented By Grammy Museum

Bruce Springsteen’s live performances will be the subject of a new exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum Experience at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The traveling exhibit, Bruce Springsteen Live!, in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, will feature iconic artifacts, live performance footage, instruments (including his Fender cover from the cover of Born to Run, and Clarence Clemons’ saxophone) and stage costumes, exclusive interviews, concert posters and photography, as well as unique interactive displays to immerse fans in Springsteen and the band’s creative process. It opens Oct. 1, 2021 running through March 20, 2022. It will then travel to the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles in Fall 2022.