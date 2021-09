With wildfires raging in the West, two University of Nevada, Reno researchers are doing further studies on two herbicides known to reduce cheatgrass, a fine fuel that ignites readily. The researchers are looking at the herbicides’ effects on more desired plant species that often grow with cheatgrass, including native bunchgrasses and forbs, or wildflowers, in order to give land managers the information they need to weigh the costs and benefits of using these herbicides, Plateau and Rejuvra. This work will hopefully give managers a better tool to reduce flammable cheatgrass while allowing desired forbs and bunchgrasses to increase.

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO