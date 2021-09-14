Staff Matters: Meet Our New Additions

We spoke to Catherine Talbot about her new role on Biology Letters as Preprint Editor and what she hopes to see from your submissions. I recently joined the faculty at Florida Tech as an Assistant Professor in the School of Psychology, focusing on Animal Behavior and Cognition. Broadly, my overarching research goal is to study the ultimate (evolutionary) and proximate (physiological, behavioral, biological, and developmental) mechanisms underlying sociality. I approach these topics from a comparative, evolutionary, and translational perspective and have investigated such behavior in several primate species. Given the importance of faces in conveying social information and the impairment of social processing associated with many developmental and brain disorders, like autism spectrum disorder (ASD), face processing and its underlying mechanisms are one of the main foci of my research program. To this end, I helped develop and validate a naturally occurring monkey model of the core social deficits relevant to ASD, specifically targeting the underlying mechanisms of social functioning. Currently, my collaborators at UC Davis, Stanford and I are examining the relationship between potential biomarkers (e.g., oxytocin, vasopressin) of sociality and performance on a series of social-cognitive tests directly relevant to ASD. By combining biomarker correlates (e.g., vasopressin, cortisol, etc.) and behavioral data, we can significantly expand our understanding of how behaviors are developed and maintained. Additionally, in collaboration with Brevard Zoo, I am beginning to explore the role of neurohormones in complex social behaviors (e.g., social decision-making and cooperation) in non-human primates and whether variations in responses can be explained by species' and individuals' social and ecological environment.

