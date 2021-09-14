CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Horror moment Memphis rapper Duke Deuce is SHOT at as he films himself seconds after saying ‘come f**k with me’

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago

THE shocking moment rapper Duke Deuce is shot at was captured on camera as he filmed himself on Facebook live on Monday.

The clip, later posted on YouTube, shows the Memphis, Tennessee, native saying "come outside and f*** with me, Peppertree," seconds before shots are heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WRbs_0bvphOSN00
Memphis rapper Duke Deuce is heard saying "come outside and f*** with me, Peppertree," seconds before shots are heard Credit: YouTube

"We ain't on none of that bougie, none of that Hollywood sh**," the 29-year-old is heard saying as the shots start to ring.

As the multiple shots appear to be getting closer, the rapper, whose real name is Patavious Lashun Isom, starts running for cover.

"Peppertree, what's poppin?," the rapper asks at the beginning of the clip, which lasts over a minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24C3BX_0bvphOSN00
As the shots appear to be getting closer, the rapper is seen running for cover Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ70q_0bvphOSN00
It wasn't immediately clear if the rapper was hurt in the shooting Credit: Getty

While it's unconfirmed, the rapper could be making a reference to the Peppertree apartments in Memphis, which have been on the news for being a target of several shootings this summer.

Duke Deuce dropped his latest song just last week "WTF!" as reported by Complex.

It wasn't immediately clear if the rapper was hurt in the shooting.

The footage in Memphis comes after a string of similar attacks on other rappers.

Rapper Duke Acapela died at age 25 last month after he was reportedly gunned down, his manager has confirmed.

And last week up-and-coming rapper Woadie2live also died from gunshots, according to various unconfirmed reports.

