With the layer-2 scaling solution and tentative Alonzo upgrade, Cardano, the third-largest crypto platform based on market cap, has continued to reach and exceed new heights. Identified as an Ethereum-killer, Cardano is offering developers an opportunity to create and launch numerous projects on its blockchain. Albeit being in existence for a while now, Cardano can be said to still be at its infant stage because most of its potential is untapped.

