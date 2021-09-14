CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Recalls ‘Ridiculous’ Hospital Experience

By Lauryn Schaffner
 8 days ago
We all know that dealing with medical bills can be a huge pain, but have you ever been told to hobble down the street on crutches to get cash to pay for a procedure? Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson did — and fortunately he's physically fit enough to do so.

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

