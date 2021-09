The last few weeks of the Cincinnati Reds season have not been good. Because the team has lost seven straight series, people are going to be frustrated and they want to express that frustration. I understand. When a team that was in control of its playoff destiny starts a losing skid and then must both start winning games and relying on other teams to lose, fans can get a little heated. But even with the frustration, the Reds and their fans can still look back on the moments and players that gave the fans something to be happy about in 2021.

