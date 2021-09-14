CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Link Tank: We Have Our First Look at Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling

By Lee Parham
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Pugh in 1960s attire? Sign us up! We have our first look at Pugh, Harry Styles, and more in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. “In only her second directorial feature, Olivia Wilde already has the prestige that every director craves, setting the internet in a frenzy after releasing an 11-second teaser for Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde has been a notable actress for most of her career, having starred in projects like House, Tron: Legacy, and Her.”

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

DON’T WORRY DARLING (2022): Olivia Wilde Film Scores Release Date

Actress turned filmmaker Olivia Wilde‘s new film, Don’t Worry Darling, has secured a release date of Sept. 23, 2022. When Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed comedy, Booksmart, opened in May of 2019, audiences discovered Wilde was a filmmaker to contend with. Her new star studded thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, will be positioned as an awards contender when it is released on Sept. 23, 2022.
MOVIES
Elle

Don't Worry Darling: Everything We Know About the Film Starring Harry Styles

The film that brought Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles together is finally inching toward a release. And if the trailer is any indication, it's going to cause quite a stir when it arrives. Don't Worry Darling is ostensibly about a 1950s-era American couple living in a utopian community, and the...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Olivia Wilde Teases Florence Pugh, Harry Styles-Led Film 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde has dropped a teaser trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, a hotly anticipated psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. This is the second feature film Wilde has directed, following up the buzzy teen comedy Booksmart. Wilde debuted the teaser on her Twitter page, revealing that the film...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Olivia Wilde
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
101.9 KELO-FM

Don’t worry, darling! Harry Styles’ movie now has a release date

Harry Styles‘ movie Don’t Worry Darling — the one on the set of which he apparently met his current girlfriend, director/actress Olivia Wilde — finally has a release date. The bad news is that it isn’t until next year. Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters September 23, 2022, Variety reports....
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Don’t Look Up Has an Absolutely Insane Cast

THIS. CAST. Adam Mckay has assembled a true dream team for his latest film Don’t Look Up. “Perhaps Adam McKay saw the Knives Out 2 casting announcements and said ‘hold my beer’ because his casting for his Netflix film Don’t Look Up is pretty incredible: Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Tyler Perry, and tons of other names that will make you say, ‘wait, they’re in this movie too?'”
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

What We Know of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles's Relationship So Far

When photographs of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde holding hands hit the internet, it seemed as though the world was desperate to find out everything they could about the fledgling couple. Here, we round up what we know so far about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship. September 2020: Harry...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darling#Cbs#House#Den Of Geek#The A V Club#Super Smash Bros#Smash
Decider

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Budget: Everything We Know About the Star-Studded Cast Salaries

Not since Movie 43 has yet to be a film as star-studded as Netflix‘s upcoming awards player Don’t Look Up. Rattling off a list of combined awards these folks have won would mean several Golden Globes, a handful of Emmys, quite a few Oscars (including the record for most Academy Award nominations ever), and even some Grammys. How the heck did Netflix secure all these power players? Well, the quick answer would be: money. But we’ve got the long answer as to just about how much money each star was paid, too.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Harry Styles shares a steamy snog with Florence Pugh in first look at new film directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde

HARRY Styles shares a passionate kiss with Florence Pugh in the first look at their new film - directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The former One Direction singer plays Jack in the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, while Florence appears as his wife Alice who becomes suspicious that the company he owns has a very dark secret.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Sung Kang Will Weild a Lightsaber in Obi-Wan Kenobi

We’re not sure if he was allowed to say this much, but The Fast Saga star Sung Kang gave us some major clues to who he might be playing in Obi-Wan Kenobi. “Actor Sung Kang revealed to Screen Rant his mysterious character in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series carries his own lightsaber, lending credence to previous rumors that the Fasts and Furious actor would play a member of the Imperial Inqusitiorius.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Is Tom Hardy Teasing a Venom Appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Hardy wore a Spider-Man: No Way Home hat, which means he has to be in the movie, right? Right?!. “Tom Hardy was wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home hat, though… I think? You have to zoom in on the pic to tell what it says. Hardy isn’t alone in the picture, sitting next to him is Lin Oeding (director of Cobra Kai and, for the purposes of this theory, stunt coordinator of Spider-Man: Homecoming). The picture was tweeted by Marvel Updates, and while they credit the account Spider-Man Brasil, that account credits Oeding himself.”
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Netflix’s First Look At DON’T LOOK UP

Well, Netflix has found a way to ask its audience what would Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence do if the world was ending? I’m not sure that the answer is whatever this trailer is presenting, mostly panic, with a dash of sarcasm going everywhere. But, it does seem like they shelled out a fair amount of money to get every Star in Hollywood that doesn’t have some deep hatred of Netflix or Adam McKay’s films to join Don’t Look Up. Let’s go ahead and check out this trailer, then we’ll briefly discuss before checking out some first look photos.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

John Mulaney reveals Olivia Munn is pregnant; ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer; more: Buzz

Olivia Munn is pregnant, her boyfriend John Mulaney confirmed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday. The comedian spoke with his fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum about his “challenging” year, including entering rehab multiple times for his addiction to drugs and alcohol, facing an intervention, and separating from his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” Mulaney said. “I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.” Mulaney first met Munn at Meyers’ wedding in 2013 and thanked her for helping him on the road to recovery: “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together.” It will be the first child for both Mulaney and Munn.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

Denis Villeneuve Calls the MCU ‘Cut and Paste’ Movies

Denis Villeneuve will soon premiere his take on Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel, Dune, in the U.S. This is not only the most important film of his career, but arguably the biggest cinematic spectacle to arrive in a generation. Yet, in a now-familiar fate for would-be blockbusters, its designed awe-inspiring theatrical presentation will likely be stultified by a day-and-date streaming arrival on HBO Max. While this phenomenon has left the exhibitor industry in an existential malaise, a Marvel movie, Shang-Chi, recently bucked the downward trend by grossing an impressive $85 million in a traditionally tough four-day Labor Day weekend. However, Villeneuve is openly unimpressed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
E! News

See Jennifer Lawrence's Fiery Hair Transformation in First Don't Look Up Trailer

Watch: Happy Birthday Jennifer Lawrence!: Live From E! Rewind. Leonardo DiCaprio can't catch his breath in the new Don't Look Up trailer—and we don't blame him. Between Meryl Streep as president of the United States and Jennifer Lawrence's scarlet fringed 'do—not to mention a comet headed directly toward Earth—there's a lot to digest in the first trailer for Adam McKay's upcoming sci-fi disaster comedy.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

Will Christopher Nolan Deal Reshape Future of Theatrical Distribution?

Like most things Christopher Nolan does these days, his historic deal with Universal Pictures is big. We’re still learning the finer details of this new business relationship which will give the world Nolan’s next film based on the life J. Robert Oppenheimer, the remorseful father of the atomic bomb, but thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, the biggest elements are coming into focus.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen Marvels at Emmys Tent: “There’s Way Too Many of Us in This Little Room”

The 2021 Emmys took great pains to be COVID-compliant, requiring attendees to be vaccinated and present negative test results, and the location for the awards show was even switched to the event deck at L.A. Live from its longtime venue of the Microsoft Theater in hopes the technically outdoor location would allow for better social distancing. But very little time was wasted in the telecast before the setting was addressed — and questioned. Seth Rogen, in presenting the first trophy of the evening for supporting actress in a comedy series, said, “There’s way too many of us in this little room....
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Get Your First Look At President Meryl Streep In Adam McKay's Don't Look Up

Imagine a world where an impending catastrophic event was bearing down on humanity and everyone just ... went about their normal business, blithely ignoring it. This scenario hits uncomfortably close to home these days for a number of reasons and, as you might expect from a filmmaker like Adam McKay, that's exactly the point. "Don't Look Up" will be the filmmaker's latest mix of comedy and politics, following a pair of scientists as they attempt to convince the world to take the threat of an oncoming comet seriously.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy