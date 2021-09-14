Link Tank: We Have Our First Look at Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling
Florence Pugh in 1960s attire? Sign us up! We have our first look at Pugh, Harry Styles, and more in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. “In only her second directorial feature, Olivia Wilde already has the prestige that every director craves, setting the internet in a frenzy after releasing an 11-second teaser for Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde has been a notable actress for most of her career, having starred in projects like House, Tron: Legacy, and Her.”www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 0