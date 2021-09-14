PNC Bank launches Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality
PNC Bank announced today the launch of Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality, an initiative designed to help close the 257-year economic gender gap and expand on PNC’s decades-long track record of supporting female financial decision makers. “Project 257” was derived from the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report that found at the current pace of progress, it will take another 257 years for women to catch up to men from an economic perspective.azbigmedia.com
