In Billie Eilish’s new concert film “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” viewers can sit in the comfort of their homes as they watch the young pop artist onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, performing her new hit album to an entirely empty theater. Accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and — as always — her brother-producer Finneas, Eilish pays tribute to both her hometown and the decades of musical icons that have come before her through a beautiful, hourlong sequential recital of the 16-track LP.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO