CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Armed announce concert film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Armed have announced their first feature film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple. The narrative-driven concert film is directed by Tony Wolski and begins digital screenings on October 15. A press release describes the film as “a stunningly-filmed cinematic document of live performances taking place within the opulent chapels, imposing asylum rooms, full-size indoor handball courts, halls (and more) of the mysterious Masonic Temple of Detroit; a 550,000 square foot fortress in the heart of the city.”

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

Related
wirx.com

Foo Fighters announce post-VMAs Brooklyn concert

Foo Fighters will be sticking around Brooklyn for an extra day following their MTV Video Music Awards performance. Dave Grohl and company have announced a headlining show at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Monday, September 13. Tickets are on sale now. All attendees must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or provide a negative test within 48 hours of entering the venue.
BROOKLYN, MI
wirx.com

Twenty One Pilots announce virtual concert with Roblox

Twenty One Pilots has announced a virtual concert with Roblox, the massively popular online game platform. The show is set to premiere next Friday, September 17, at 7 p.m. ET. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will perform five-song “dynamic” set list, meaning the tracks will be chosen by fans in real-time.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces first concert livestream

Group also releases “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” featuring Mod Sun. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also announced their first exclusive concert TOMORROW X TOGETHER Live set for October 3rd via their Weverse community platform. The livestream concert experience sees the K-pop quintet venture through “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” to see what lies ahead.
MUSIC
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh concert venues open the stage to live music

The hiatus of concerts is coming to an end, with venues reopening and artists returning to tour life, with Pittsburgh being no exception. The major venues of the area such as Stage AE, PPG Paints Arena and The Pavilion at Star Lake have all become active again in announcing new dates of many major artists and shows. Although, with new shows brings up the question that has become regular in today’s world: how to do it safely in an ongoing pandemic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masonic Temple#Concert Film#Armed#Ultrapop
Westword

The Lumineers, Evanescence and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

While the Lumineers' headlining show at Coors Field got scrapped last year because of the pandemic, the band will play the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, September 14. Tickets, $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10. Note: This show will be a phone-free experience, with phones and smart watches secured in Yondr pouches as guests enter the venue.
DENVER, CO
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents Met Stars Live in Concert Sept. 18

Renée Fleming and Jonas Kaufmann in concert on big screen at Fisher Theatre. (September 10, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Met Stars Live in Concert: Renée Fleming & Jonas Kaufmann” on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.
SEDONA, AZ
JamBase

Zero Announces October Concert In Petaluma

Zero will reunite for a show in Petaluma, California next month. The concert will be held at the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, October 23. The lineup for Zero’s gig in Petaluma features guitarist Steve Kimock, bassist Pete Sears, drummer Greg Anton and keyboardist Melvin Seals. Guests include trumpeter Hadi Al-Saadoon.
PETALUMA, CA
Anniston Star

Look Back ... to concerts announced by music club, 1946

Sept. 12, 1946, in The Star: Four of the nation’s leading musical artists, including Jennie Tourel, leading mezzo-soprano of the Metropolitan Opera, will appear in Anniston this fall and winter in the concert series now being arranged by the Knox Music Club. The program is being made possible through the sale of 900 season tickets, the seating capacity of Anniston High School, where the programs will be presented. Success of this year’s effort, said Mrs. George Carns, president of the Knox Music Club, will determine the scope of programs to be available to Anniston in future years. Other artists to perform will be Ethel Bartlett and Rae Robertson, internationally famous piano duo, and Albert Spalding, renowned violinist. Tickets for the three concerts are being sold for $7.50 and $5.50.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Mega 99.3

Doors 1968 Concert Film Coming to Theaters

The Doors will release a new full-length concert film later this year. Titled The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 Special Edition, the movie will premiere in theaters on Nov. 4. The film will arrive a month before a 50th-anniversary deluxe reissue of the band's sixth album. L.A. Woman, their last to feature singer Jim Morrison.
MOVIES
allears.net

MORE Live Concerts Announced for EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival

There are a LOT of things happening around Walt Disney World in the coming weeks!. We’re in the middle of the Halloween season and the 50th Anniversary celebrations are about to kick off on October 1st. On top of that, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is in full swing and Disney just announced more entertainment options for those who are visiting the festival this fall!
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Anime News Network

Live-Action A3! Spring & Summer Film's Trailer Announces December 3 Opening

The official website for the live-action films based on the stage plays of Liber Entertainment's A3! male actor-training smartphone game revealed on Tuesday that the Mankai Movie A3! ~Spring & Summer~ film will open on December 3. The website also unveiled the film's full trailer and poster visual. The film...
MOVIES
Billboard

BTS Announce 'Permission to Dance' Livestream Concert

Like so many artists, BTS have been cooling their heels during the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to perform in person for their beloved ARMY due to the global outbreak. But on Wednesday (Sept. 15), the K-pop superstars brought a ray of hope to all those fans thirsting to see them live with the announcement of the upcoming Oct. 24 "BTS Permission to Dance On Stage" livestream.
THEATER & DANCE
treblezine.com

Afrique Victime: The Documentary

Earlier this year, Mdou Moctar released the outstanding new album Afrique Victime (which we named Album of the Week), via Matador Records. And today, Moctar has released a new short film, Afrique Victime: The Documentary. The documentary is a behind-the-scenes clip that tells the story of the making of the album, shot in Moctar’s home country of Niger, featuring interviews with band members and producer Mikey Coultin, as well as some political and environmental context for the environment in which the album was written and recorded. The documentary also includes plenty of fiery live performances, from full-band performances of the band at their most alive and electrified to more intimate smaller-ensemble arrangements that are no less powerful.
MOVIES
Salina Post

LOC announces lineup for virtual concert series

The Library of Congress has announced a full lineup of events for the fall series of the 2021-2022 “Concerts from the Library of Congress” season. The virtual events will be complemented by conversations, lectures, curator talks and educational programs that reflect the diversity of the nation’s musical heritage. Consistent with...
ENTERTAINMENT
claremont-courier.com

OCCSB announces September concert

On Monday, September 20, musicians from the Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band, along with the Chaffey Adult School, invite guests to come enjoy their free musical concert dubbed “Welcome Back: It’s Been a Long, Long Time.”. The event will be the first, in-person concert from the OCCSB since the pandemic...
ONTARIO, CA
1077 WRKR

Disturbed to Headline Inaugural Concert at Hard Rock Live

Gary Indiana's $30M Hard Rock Casino held its guitar-smashing grand opening in May. Before the end of 2021, the Hard Rock Live concert venue will premiere. After the stages had been dark for so long, it's great to get back to live concerts, even if there are cell phones in the air everywhere. Now, a brand new state-of-the art 2,000 seat venue is about to open at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The Gary, Indiana property has tapped Disturbed as the first band to perform at the new Hard Rock Live.
GARY, IN
Rapid City Journal

Zac Brown Band announces concert at The Summit

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band is headed to Rapid City to help open Summit Arena at The Monument on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Tickets will be available to members of Zac Brown Band's fan club, the Zamily, beginning on Monday, September 20 at 12 p.m. local time before the public on-sale on Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through ZacBrownBand.com, TheMonument.Live, and the venue box office.
RAPID CITY, SD
artvoice.com

NEW CONCERT: DUA LIPA announces Buffalo date

Today, global superstar Dua Lipa announced the North American leg of her Future Nostalgia Tour for 2022, in support of the Grammy-winning album of the same name. The arena tour makes 28 stops across the US, including Dua’s first headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles. The Future Nostalgia Tour will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select dates, full list of tour stops and lineups below. Tickets and VIP upgrade packages go on sale beginning Friday, September 17th at 12PM local here.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy