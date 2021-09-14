The Armed announce concert film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple

Sept. 12, 1946, in The Star: Four of the nation’s leading musical artists, including Jennie Tourel, leading mezzo-soprano of the Metropolitan Opera, will appear in Anniston this fall and winter in the concert series now being arranged by the Knox Music Club. The program is being made possible through the sale of 900 season tickets, the seating capacity of Anniston High School, where the programs will be presented. Success of this year’s effort, said Mrs. George Carns, president of the Knox Music Club, will determine the scope of programs to be available to Anniston in future years. Other artists to perform will be Ethel Bartlett and Rae Robertson, internationally famous piano duo, and Albert Spalding, renowned violinist. Tickets for the three concerts are being sold for $7.50 and $5.50.

