The Armed announce concert film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple
The Armed have announced their first feature film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple. The narrative-driven concert film is directed by Tony Wolski and begins digital screenings on October 15. A press release describes the film as “a stunningly-filmed cinematic document of live performances taking place within the opulent chapels, imposing asylum rooms, full-size indoor handball courts, halls (and more) of the mysterious Masonic Temple of Detroit; a 550,000 square foot fortress in the heart of the city.”www.treblezine.com
