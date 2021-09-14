CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Unveils Six Alternate 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Covers

 7 days ago
Drake had a lot on his mind when he was thinking about his artwork for Certified Lover Boy. On Monday (September 13), the hip-hop heavyweight shared a number of alternate covers for the chart-topping album and there's certainly a variety of aesthetics. While one of the covers sees him with a woman holding onto him in a photo shot by Luis Mora, another cover sees Theo Skudra design him in a NOCTA football jersey with a rose in his mouth. Meanwhile, a separate cover shows a woman’s lipstick kiss, courtesy of a mystery artist, while Milo Manara's submission features an illustration of a woman sucking a lollipop. There's also a cover with the campaign's logo, courtesy of Ribbon Sketch.

