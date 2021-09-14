CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roddy Ricch Reveals The Name Of His Upcoming Album, Teases Wizkid Collab

Roddy Ricch has dropped another hint regarding his sophomore project. On Monday, "The Box" rapper took to his Instagram Story to tease a clip of of his upcoming project, revealing it's title, LIVE LIFE FA$T. The photo of the Compton rapper's Apple Music Library shows that LLF is currently an 18-track project with a 51-minute running time. The pic also reveals the first song on the album is called “Live Fast Intro.”

