Environment

Lightning Strike Blasts Chimney Of Warren County Home [PHOTOS]

By Valerie Musson
dailyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wicked bolt of lightning blasted the chimney of a Warren County home, scattering debris across the roof and yard, authorities said. The strike occurred in Hope Township Monday evening, according to the local volunteer fire department. The home’s chimney “absorbed the blast,” causing debris to scatter across the deck...

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

