The Cincinnati Reds have made a bunch of roster moves today. The team called up outfielder TJ Friedl from Triple-A Louisville and added him to the 40-man roster in the process. Cincinnati also activated reliever Art Warren who had been rehabbing in Triple-A with the Bats. On the flip side of those moves the team has placed outfielders Jesse Winker and Shogo Akiyama on the injured list. Winker is back on the list with another intercostal strain – the same injury he just returned from – and Akiyama is on the injured list with a hamstring strain. The move for Akiyama is retroactive to yesterday.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO