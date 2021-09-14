CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘Happy Hour’ Is A Novel For Party Girls, By A Party Girl

By editorial standards
NYLON
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Marlowe Granados’ novel Happy Hour, 21-year-old best friends Isa and Gala move to New York City to do nothing for a summer. In a city that is all about social and economic capital, it’s a concept nobody can quite wrap their heads around, and they are constantly asked why they don’t have internships, or aren’t making art. But Isa and Gala aren’t in New York to become anything: They’re there to live and to pay attention. In one chapter, they visit a gallery show, and nobody can believe they’re not artists. But making art isn’t the point; it’s being at the opening at all: “The critic peered over his glass to take a good look at us. ‘How do you know they’re not just gathering material?’”

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

Gauge81 Makes Clothes for Party Girls Everywhere

Gauge81 wants you to rethink your relationship with party clothes. The line, which first arrived on the scene in 2019, prides itself on "bridging the gap" between loungewear and eveningwear. Any of the brand's pieces – the sultry maxi dress, the roomy trousers, the cropped polo coordinate set – will make just as much of an impression in a crowded party as it will on your couch with a glass of wine. Maybe unsurprisingly, it has become a staple of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
365thingsaustin.com

Happy Hour At Hotel Vegas

If you work all day, you need something to look forward to! Monday through Friday at Hotel Vegas and The Volstead Lounge is a solid happy hour with half-off food, $2 Lone Stars, and $5 cocktails. Hours: 5–7 p.m. Location:. 1502 E 6th St. Austin, TX 78702.
AUSTIN, TX
Resident Advisor

fabric celebrates 22nd birthday with a 39-hour party

Fabric has announced the first wave of artists to play at the club's 22nd birthday celebrations. Taking place from October 22nd to 25th across all three rooms, the party kicks off on Friday evening with the likes of Goldie and Emerald confirmed so far. Saturday's event will be primarily techno and house-focused, running right through until the early hours of Monday morning. Among the names confirmed to play over the weekend are Seth Troxler, Rødhåd, Anna Wall, Gene On Earth, IMOGEN and Sonja Moonear, while Craig Richards and Ricardo Villalobos will reunite to play back-to-back in Room One. Rooms will also be hosted by Shay Malt's new Sylvester party, Josh Caffe's Love Child and Crossbreed. Head to the respective event pages for tickets here (Friday) and here (Saturday to Monday).
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Guests Wait Hours For Popular Disney Bar as Massive Wait List Boasts Over 70 Parties

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, there is always so much to do!. From visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Resort hopping, enjoying all of the delicious dining options, Resort pools, and so much more; you will never run of things to do. For those who are maybe looking to do something a little out of the ordinary, there is a secret bar that you can head to, which will give you memories for years to come.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
digitalspy.com

Happy 25th anniversary to Spice Girls debut album

Every song on this album would have been a number 1 single for them. They were untouchable and unmatched during this early era. I'd love a live album from one of the 90s shows. The band they had back then really elevated their already strong material to a whole new level!
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Garbo
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Internationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partying#Art#Happy Hour#Party Girl#Look At Us#French#British#Bed Stuy#Isa And Gala
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

A funeral truck in North Carolina sported the slogan 'don't get vaccinated' in what turned out to be an ad agency's pro-vaccination stunt

North Carolina residents saw what appeared to be a funeral-home truck saying "don't get vaccinated." It turned out to be an ad-agency stunt to promote COVID-19 vaccination in the state. In North Carolina, 49% of the vaccine-eligible population has been fully vaccinated. People walking around near North Carolina's Bank of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy