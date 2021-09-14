‘Happy Hour’ Is A Novel For Party Girls, By A Party Girl

In Marlowe Granados’ novel Happy Hour, 21-year-old best friends Isa and Gala move to New York City to do nothing for a summer. In a city that is all about social and economic capital, it’s a concept nobody can quite wrap their heads around, and they are constantly asked why they don’t have internships, or aren’t making art. But Isa and Gala aren’t in New York to become anything: They’re there to live and to pay attention. In one chapter, they visit a gallery show, and nobody can believe they’re not artists. But making art isn’t the point; it’s being at the opening at all: “The critic peered over his glass to take a good look at us. ‘How do you know they’re not just gathering material?’”