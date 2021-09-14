CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Leaves Millions With Impaired Sense Of Smell

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID-19 first broke out, a telltale sign of catching the nasty virus was loss of smell. Almost two years later, it turns out that it is likely having long-term effects on the sense of smell of recovered patients. A recent study shows that many of the millions who had COVD report smell distortions and unexplained smells months after contracting […]

kslnewsradio.com

Did Covid break your nose? Doc talks about relearning how to smell

SALT LAKE CITY — Most people take their sense of smell for granted, but for some COVID-19 sufferers, that is one of the symptoms of the illness, which doctors spotted early in the pandemic. But it is possible to retrain your brain to smell again, says a Utah doctor who specializes in conquering anosmia.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
glamourmagazine.co.uk

People are going to extreme lengths to regain their sense of smell and taste after having coronavirus – could vitamin A hold the answer?

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 prompted all of us to start thinking seriously about our health and wellbeing. As well as following social distancing guidelines, many of us looked for small, healthier practices we could incorporate into our routine: from taking daily walks, to meditating every morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

Woman who first gained sense of smell at age 24 finds it disturbing

A woman who was born without the brain regions required for smell has mysteriously started smelling things for the first time in her twenties and finds it highly unpleasant. The woman was diagnosed with congenital anosmia – the inability to smell – when she was 13. Brain imaging revealed she was missing the olfactory bulbs in her forebrain that detect odour information from the nose and transmit it to other parts of the brain involved in smell perception.
HEALTH
Boston Globe

When COVID-19 stole their smell, these experts lost much more

PARIS — Hélène Barre, 35, lost her sense of smell when she fell ill with COVID-19 in November, a condition known as anosmia. Her slow recovery was plagued by disturbing distortions: Peanuts smelled like shrimp, raw ham like butter, rice like Nutella. The phantom scent of something burning still bothers her for hours at a time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Booster Shot Restores Protection Against Covid Viral Load

The two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 is initially effective in reducing the viral load of breakthrough infections — even with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, An Israeli study has found. The lower the viral load, the lower the chance of transmitting the virus and developing symptoms. But after analyzing viral loads of over 11,000 infected adults during the […]
9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Woman mortified as she leaves house smelling ‘really bad’ for days

A WOMAN was left mortified after realising she was to blame for causing a horrible stench throughout her home for several days. She and her partner were left trying to get to the bottom of the smell and finally found the culprit sitting in a kitchen drawer – although, it’s not surprising that it went a miss.
Making sense of Covid data before the next crisis

FORECASTING FUTURE CRISES: Predicting the course of the pandemic has been like following a twisty mystery series, with scattered clues and surprising outcomes. A year and a half in, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to do better, with a new forecasting center that aims to track disease spread and other public health challenges — and game out what’s to come.
