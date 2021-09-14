Hines Promotes Sarah Hawkins to Chief Executive Officer of U.S. East Region
(NEW YORK) – Hines, the international real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Sarah Hawkins, located in the firm’s New York Office, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. East Region, effective immediately. She is now responsible for all development, acquisition, asset management and operations activity in the region and is a member of the firm’s global Executive Committee.www.hines.com
