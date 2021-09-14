Hines Promotes Sarah Hawkins to Chief Executive Officer of U.S. East Region

Yahoo, Inc. has reported the appointment of Jim Larzone as new Chief Executive Officer effective September 27th, 2021. “Jim has a remarkable track record of leading and growing innovative businesses in our industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him on board. With his experience and proven management skills, we are confident Jim is the right leader to steward Yahoo through a transformational new phase that can leverage the best of Yahoo’s platform and performance to reach new heights,” said Yahoo Chairman and Apollo Partner Reed Rayman. “We also want to thank Guru for his significant contributions to the company, passing the baton following three consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity as an advisor to Apollo.”

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO