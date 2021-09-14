CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hines Promotes Sarah Hawkins to Chief Executive Officer of U.S. East Region

hines.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) – Hines, the international real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Sarah Hawkins, located in the firm’s New York Office, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. East Region, effective immediately. She is now responsible for all development, acquisition, asset management and operations activity in the region and is a member of the firm’s global Executive Committee.

www.hines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar hires former KeyBank executive as chief human resources officer

VyStar Credit Union announced Sept. 21 it hired former KeyBank executive Kawanza Humphrey as chief human resources officer. Humphrey will oversee the Jacksonville-based nonprofit financial institution’s more than 2,000 employees. Her duties include coordinating the credit union’s diversity, equity and inclusion; talent acquisition; employee relations; benefits and compensation, VyStar said in a news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
martechseries.com

Affinitiv Names Adam Meier as President and Chief Executive Officer

Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions for the automotive market, is pleased to announce that Adam Meier has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Meier will guide the organization in its mission to drive the next generation customer experience by partnering with OEMs and retailers to accelerate performance and inspire loyalty.
BUSINESS
wellspan.org

WellSpan Health promotes Kimberly Brister to chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer position

WellSpan Health today announced the promotion of Kimberly Brister to the role of vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. She is the first person to hold this position within the organization. Brister has led the organization’s diversity and inclusion efforts since 2019, holding the previous title of senior director of talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

WTS International Announces Barry Goldstein As Chief Executive Officer

WTS International, a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners and a global provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties, today announced the appointment of Barry Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer. Goldstein has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience at both...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
stjohnsource.com

Rosa Thomas Joins VIEDA as New Assistant Chief Executive Officer

Wayne L. Biggs Jr., chief executive officer of the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (VIEDA), has announced that Rosa Thomas has been hired as the new assistant chief executive officer of VIEDA. Thomas joined the authority effective Monday, Sept. 13, and she is located in the St. Thomas-St. John District. She will directly report to VIEDA’s chief executive officer.
BUSINESS
oc-breeze.com

CalOptima Chief Executive Officer Richard Sanchez to retire

The CalOptima Board of Directors announced that Richard Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of the publicly funded agency that provides health care coverage for low-income children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities, will retire in November. Sanchez served as an interim and permanent CEO of CalOptima since April 2020. He was previously Director of the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
roi-nj.com

RWJBarnabas promotes series of executives

The move comes less than a year after RWJBH announced a “strategic realignment” that included multiple executive promotions and changes to the health system’s operations and management. “To further build upon our current success, we must continually assess how we are structured and ensure we have the best leadership in...
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

MRC Promotes Emily Spence to Chief Communications Officer, Former Shondaland Exec Kristin Robinson Joins Company

MRC has promoted Emily Spence to the role of chief communications officer, with Kristin Robinson also joining the company as senior vice president of communications. In her new role, Robinson will oversee external communications across MRC’s portfolio of television, film, non-fiction and live/alternative programming. She will report to Spence and work with her across internal and corporate communications, inclusive of awards, branding and the company’s partnerships and investments. Spence will continue to report to MRC CEOs and founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughes
TravelDailyNews.com

Green Globe Certification announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES - Green Globe Certification, a leading sustainability certification for the travel and tourism industry announces the appointment of Mrs. Birte Pelayo to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Pelayo joined Green Globe Certification in 2009 as a new graduate and has worked across the company with a...
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.) has appointed Glenn Richter, an accomplished financial executive with nearly three decades of experience overseeing finance and corporate strategy for multinational companies, as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 27, 2021. Richter was most recently chief financial officer of TIAA, a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Matterport Ropes In Genesys Executive As Chief Information Officer

Spatial data company Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) appointed Pranab Sinha as the Chief Information Officer (CIO). Sinha was serving as Genesys CIO before joining Matterport. "As Matterport continues on its trajectory to digitize the built world, our leadership in IT is critical to our success," said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer of Matterport.
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Visit Carlsbad announces New Chief Executive Officer

In her new role as President & CEO of Visit Carlsbad, Kim is looking forward to partnering with the community and local businesses to better promote the destination and to integrate the Visit Carlsbad persona with the city and the individual businesses. She plans to elevate the destination on a national level and increase visibility within key markets, while utilizing data research to make informed decisions on the scope and deliverables of the organization.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Assets Under Management#Portfolio Management#International Real Estate#The U S East Region#Greater Boston#Capital Markets#Coo#Norges Bank#Onehines Women S Network#Fortress Investment Group#The Blackstone Group#The University Of#Bba#High Honors#Esg
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Appoints Andrew Tometich as Chief Executive Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced that Andrew (Andy) Tometich will become its new Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Tometich will enter Quaker Houghton in early October 2021 and begin transitioning with Michael F. Barry who will retire on December 31, 2021. Mr. Barry has worked at Quaker Houghton for more than 23 years, and spent the last 13 as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Barry will continue on as Chairman of the Board.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Javier Cavada Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mitsubishi Power

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021-- Javier Cavada has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Mitsubishi Power, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Cavada will lead the Mitsubishi Power business to expand its presence in the region, accelerate decarbonization and provide total solutions that empower its customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America

Ipsos announced the appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer for Ipsos in North America, succeeding Pierre Le Manh who decided to follow other professional opportunities. Marketing Technology News: Ipsos Acquires Intrasonics, Its Longstanding Partner And Authority In Audio Watermarking Technology. Didier Truchot said: “We are excited to welcome...
BUSINESS
MONTCO.Today

Toll Brothers Promotes Robert Parahus to President and Chief Operating Officer as Current Co-COO/EVP Prepares for Retirement

Fort Washington-based Toll Brothers has promoted its current Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer effective November 1. Robert Parahus, who has been with the company since 1986, will oversee Toll Brothers’ homebuilding operations throughout the country in his new role.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bossierpress.com

Willis-Knighton Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer

Willis-Knighton Health System announced today that James K. Elrod, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire effective September 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Jerry A. Fielder II (Jaf) to succeed Mr. Elrod as President and Chief Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 30 years, Mr. Fielder currently serves as a senior member of Willis-Knighton’s executive leadership team.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
financialbuzz.com

Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone to Enter Yahoo as Chief Executive Officer

Yahoo, Inc. has reported the appointment of Jim Larzone as new Chief Executive Officer effective September 27th, 2021. “Jim has a remarkable track record of leading and growing innovative businesses in our industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him on board. With his experience and proven management skills, we are confident Jim is the right leader to steward Yahoo through a transformational new phase that can leverage the best of Yahoo’s platform and performance to reach new heights,” said Yahoo Chairman and Apollo Partner Reed Rayman. “We also want to thank Guru for his significant contributions to the company, passing the baton following three consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity as an advisor to Apollo.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Socure Announces Promotion of Pablo Abreu to Chief Product & Analytics Officer

Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced the promotion of Pablo Abreu to its Chief Product & Analytics Officer. Over the past seven years, Abreu has been instrumental in creating Socure’s ID+ predictive analytics identity verification platform that is trusted by 4 of the 5 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest credit card issuers, top BNPL providers, top crypto exchanges, and the largest online gaming operators.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Applause Appoints Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO and Founder Doron Reuveni to Serve as Executive Chairman of Applause Board of Directors. Applause, the worldwide leader in enabling digital quality, announced the appointment of Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer. Malone joined Applause in 2013, previously serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, and will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors. Malone succeeds Applause’s former CEO and Founder, Doron Reuveni, who will now serve as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy