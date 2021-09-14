Must read books for the Fall

What were some of your favorite early reader chapter books as a kid? Have you reread any of them lately?. When I worked at a children’s bookstore, one of my favorite areas of the store in which to lose myself in the shelves was the early chapter books section, which was also near the middle grade books. Think anything from Junie B. Jones to the Wrinkle in Time quintet. It was working at that bookstore that made me realize that there was a quintet, as well as a whole quartet of books about Meg’s daughter Polly — but that’s another post altogether. The Ivy and Bean series was asked about so much that I started to read that series, along with the adorable Just Grace series. In addition to revisiting L’Engle, I reread Island of the Blue Dolphins and Superfudge, and was introduced to Esperanza Rising, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, and Because of Winn-Dixie.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO