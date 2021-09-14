CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must read books for the Fall

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many book and so little time. Author, podcast host, and now book publisher Zibby Owens tells us which reads we need to make time for in the coming months.

Read-Alouds Rock: Falling in Love with Early Chapter Books All Over Again

What were some of your favorite early reader chapter books as a kid? Have you reread any of them lately?. When I worked at a children’s bookstore, one of my favorite areas of the store in which to lose myself in the shelves was the early chapter books section, which was also near the middle grade books. Think anything from Junie B. Jones to the Wrinkle in Time quintet. It was working at that bookstore that made me realize that there was a quintet, as well as a whole quartet of books about Meg’s daughter Polly — but that’s another post altogether. The Ivy and Bean series was asked about so much that I started to read that series, along with the adorable Just Grace series. In addition to revisiting L’Engle, I reread Island of the Blue Dolphins and Superfudge, and was introduced to Esperanza Rising, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, and Because of Winn-Dixie.
20 Must-Read Audiobooks for the Whole Family

Audiobooks are my secret weapon. I’m an elementary librarian and a mother of young children. I’m a huge proponent of reading. I’m a person who wraps a lot of her identity in books and stories. And yet, there are times when I go…a while…without picking up a book. Which means my children are going awhile without me reminding them to pick up a book. Which means my students are going awhile without their librarian gathering recommendations for new books. An identity crisis often ensues.
Preview: The Science Friday Book Club Reads ‘Rising’

This story is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about ‘Rising: Dispatches From the New American Shore.’ Want to participate? Join our online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app. The Science Friday Book Club is back this fall! Last season, we...
Read With Angie: September Book Recommendations

Hello once again, my dear readers. At the time of our last reading, we were basking in the Arkansas sun’s bountiful rays and exploring beaches, lakes and rivers far and wide. Now, we are moving into a new season and a resurgence of COVID-19, which is placing us back into our own private pods and reading nooks. To keep us company and bide the time, I’ve recommended a few good reads below that will be sure to pass the time and keep us content, smiling and comforted along the way.
Pool: A style book that’s fun to read?

Somebody posted a meme the other day that said, “When this generation gets around to writing a history of our times, it will be poorly spelled and without punctuation.”. My first response was to write, “OMG, yessss!!! And short. With emoticons and GIFs!” But I restrained myself, saving the remark for this column.
15 Books by Latinx Authors to Read This Month and Beyond

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Approximately 95% of published American novels from 1950 to 2018 were written by white authors, even though white people account for only 60% of the population. And in the publishing industry itself, only 6% identify as Latinx across various fields that include executive level positions, editorial staff, sales, and literary agents. The numbers are even lower for people of Black, Indigenous, and Middle Eastern descent.
Martin's Must Reads: 'Hour of the Witch'

“...and so infidel-like he would call me a whore and concoct the most wild stories as to my behavior and then he would strike me in the name of discipline as if I were an untutored child.” From the Petition for Divorce filed by Mary Deerfield, 1662. Mary’s father is...
Curmudgucation: Teaching Machines: Read This Book

Over at Forbes.com today I've posted a responsible grown-up look at the new Audrey Watters book Teaching Machines. But here at the blog, I can just go ahead and go full fanboy on this work, a book I was so looking forward too that I pre-ordered it twice. Watters opens...
New reads: 3 recent books by Pittsburgh authors

Searching for some new reads? Look no further than these three books written by Pittsburgh authors:. • Katie Booth’s ” The Invention of Miracles: Language, Power, and Alexander Graham Bell’s Quest to End Deafness” delves into the complicated life and work of the famous inventor and scientist. • Looking for...
Analyzing the I-Read book “American Pandemic”

There are many books assigned to us to read. Some are entertaining, and some fill the void of important books for those who don’t read much. “American Pandemic” fits into the former group, and though it is not truly deserving of the latter, it can fill that part if a reader so desires.
11 must-read novels to snuggle up with this autumn

Need some ideas of what to read now that the weather is getting that bit chillier? Look no further, as we have put together a list of some of our favourite, new and gripping novels that you won’t want to put down. From crime thrillers to fantasy novels adored by social media, check out our top picks…
Our guest panel of book lovers give their recommendations for great fall reads

Each month, we feature new reading suggestions from book lovers across Atlanta’s arts and culture landscape. This month’s list includes a user’s guide for sustaining wellness by Emily and Amelia Nagoski, an essay collection about transformative justice by Mariame Kaba and the case for rethinking White-centered feminism by Rafia Zakaria.
The Iliad: Book 2 by Homer, Read by Anton Lesser

Listen to “Agamemnon’s Dream and the Catalogue of Ships,” Book 2 of Homer’s epic poem. The Iliad is one of the earliest and greatest poems in the Western world and the story of the 50 critical days at the end of the Trojan war. Narrator Anton Lesser gives an engaging presentation of Ian Johnston’s translation, smoothly moving from narrating the action to voicing the different characters.
24 books you should read this fall, according to local experts

We asked staff members at Harvard Book Store, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, Brookline Booksmith, and Trident Booksellers & Café for the titles they’re most excited to dive into this season. Summer may be headed out the door, but there’s a lot to be excited about this fall. Specifically —...
12 Inspiring Quotes About Books and Reading

Books can transport readers to far-flung places, send them back (or forward) in time, and open their eyes and minds to new points of view. Authors are well aware of the effects books can have; here are some of the profound things your favorite writers have had to say about books and reading. (You can find these quotes, and many more, in Mental Floss’s The Curious Reader: A Journal for Book Lovers, out now.)
Dune: In what order to read all the books in the series?

We are about to happen one of the most anticipated cinematic moments of 2021. Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s new film (Blade Runner 2042, The Arrival) has been one of the most repeated names of the last year for three reasons. The first, its high expectation since it was announced with a luxury cast; the second, a delay of a whole year as a result of COVID-19; the third, that at film festivals it is classified as an essential event for science fiction lovers. Before its premiere in Spain on September 17 in Spain (October 22 in the United States), we tell you in what order to read all the books in the series.
Antiracism Coalition hosting book read

The Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition is once again hosting an all-community book read -- with weekly online panel discussions and optional discussion groups -- through the month of October. This kind of reading project, alongside neighbors who are listening to and learning from each other, can spark positive personal growth and community change. Both my husband and I have read October’s book selection, "Caste," by Isabel Wilkerson. Wilkerson offers an eye-opening comparison between America’s racial divisions and the caste system of India. She allows readers who believe we “get” racism and its multifaceted impact on our community to see with new eyes, understand through new lenses, and feel at new levels the depth of the insidious impact racial castes have on our neighbors, friends, communities and selves. We cannot recommend "Caste" more highly, and we trust the leadership of the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition to lead fruitful and thought-provoking discussions. Buy the book! Soul Book Nook in downtown Waterloo or University Book and Supply in Cedar Falls can help you get access to a copy. Join the group. Find the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition page on Facebook and gain access to information and announcements about this important October community read.
