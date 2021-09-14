How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Lionel Messi returns to Champions League, this time for Paris Saint-Germain as the club gets set to take on Club Brugge. PSG has stormed out of the gates so far in Ligue 1 play, going 5-0 thanks to the dynamic combination of Messi and Kylian Mbappe up front as well as Ander Herrara in the midfield. Not only that, the French League powerhouse is expected to have Brazilian star Neymar back for this match, creating the much-anticipated trio of world-class stars up front. On the other side, Club Brugge currently sits first in the Belgian First Division with a record of 4-2-1, coming off a win over KV Oostende. Fans will have to look in different places to watch this match depending on what language they’re looking for. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and Univision in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.

