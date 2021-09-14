CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Getting Ready With Alicia Keys at the VMAs

By Justin Moran
papermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Keys had the big night at the 2021 VMAs, where the music legend debuted her new single, "LALA," alongside collaborator Swae Lee. In a tribute to New York City, Keys called on viewers to celebrate its "magic and strength" during a mashup of her latest sultry track and the Big Apple anthem, "Empire State of Mind," all while wearing a gold sequin gown made custom by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera and Wempe earrings (courtesy of stylists Jason Bolden and John Mumblo).

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Inside Alicia Keys' Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party With Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and More

Watch: Met Gala 2021 After-Parties Fashion: Rihanna & More. If you thought the 2021 Met Gala was hot, wait until you hear about the after-parties. After striking a pose at fashion's biggest night, stars hit the town to celebrate. One of the ultimate after-party hot spots? Alicia Keys' bash at Cipriani South Street. Inside the venue, celebs sipped Cincoro Tequila until the early hours of Sept. 14.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hot969boston.com

Alicia Keys Drops “LA LA” Featuring Swae Lee (LISTEN)

“This song is the beginning of a world you’ll never want to leave.” Check out new music from Alicia Keys featuring Swae Lee!. Alicia Keys said in her Instagram post debuting “LA LA,” This song is the beginning of a world you’ll never want to leave. We’ve been waiting for you here.. My brothers @swaelee and @mikewillmadeit went crazzzzzyyy!!”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Gordon
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Carolina Herrera
wiltonbulletin.com

Hear Alicia Keys, Swae Lee's Sultry New Duet 'LaLa'

Alicia Keys and Swae Lee have linked up for sultry new song “Lala.” The two will perform the song for the first time live at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. On the single, the pair trade flirtatious lines. “Skin like whiskey/She’s cold like on the rocks,” Swae Lee sings. “Feelings get lost in the lala,” Keys sings.
MUSIC
Complex

Listen to Alicia Keys’ New Single “LaLa” f/ Swae Lee

Alicia Keys has dropped her new single “LaLa” featuring Swae Lee. “Feelings get lost in the la la,” Keys sings after Lee makes a reference to “za”/exotic cannabis and liquor on the rocks. “Happy but you’re unhappy,” Lee sings. “I’m ready when you’re ready/Don’t you know ice can be so deadly.”
MUSIC
myhoustonmajic.com

Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair

Alicia Keys was one of the many celebrities to hit the carpet of New York City’s biggest, most fashionable fundraiser, the Met Gala. With this year’s theme focusing on American fashion, the award-winning singer looked timeless in a custom AZ Factory blouse with a matching tulle skirt. Although Keys’ classic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
crossroadstoday.com

Alicia Keys on the importance of ‘soul care’

Alicia Keys launched Keys Soulcare because “soul care” was missing. The ‘No One’ hitmaker’s skincare line comes with a positive affirmation meant to be spoken as you wash your face, as she noticed her skin is affected by “good energy”. And she has explained how her “offerings”, including skincare, body...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Keys#Antique#New York City#Chanel Rouge Coco Flash
movin925.com

Alicia Keys, Normani added to MTV VMA lineup, Lorde explains why she pulled out

Normani and Alicia Keys have joined the start-studded lineup of the 2021 MTV VMAs — and Lorde has now explained why she pulled out of the show last week. Normani will perform her new hit “Wild Side” on the show, marking her first time on the VMAs since 2019, when she performed “Motivation” and took home the Moonperson for Best R&B, for her single “Waves.” Alicia, meanwhile, will debut her new single, “LALA,” featuring Swae Lee. Her performance will be backed by “spectacular city views,” according to a press release.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
krush925.com

Normani, along with Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow and The Kid Laroi, announced as performers at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

After fans petitioned on her behalf, MTV announced that Normani has been added to the list of performers for this year’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The network also announced earlier this week that Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Tainy and Ozuna and The Kid Laroi will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards show, to be held Sunday, September 12 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
MUSIC
People

Alicia Keys Debuts Trailer for Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories: 'We're Not Holding Back!'

Are you ready to see the "Girl on Fire" like never before?. The trailer to Alicia Keys' upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories is premiering exclusively with PEOPLE. The docuseries is comprised of meaningful performances, memories and conversations Keys has had with family, friends and collaborators — and will offer insight into her world.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

VMA’s Dancer Tomoe ‘Beasty’ Carr Talks Working With Alicia Keys & Winning Red Bull’s ‘Dance Your Style’

Tomoe ‘Beasty’ Carr took home the top prize at Red Bull’s ‘Dance Your Style’ qualifier in Boston, just days before dancing with Alicia Keys and Swae Lee at the VMAs. Tomoe ‘Beasty’ Carr may be a relative newcomer on the street dancing scene, but the 20-year-old proved she certainly has what it takes when she won the Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifier in Boston. She took home the top prize at the September 10 event, which saw the region’s best street dancers go head-to-head in battles spanning hip hop, house, locking, popping, and breaking. Beasty opened up in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife about beating several more experienced competitors, and heading to the national final in Washington D.C.
THEATER & DANCE
okcheartandsoul.com

Alicia Keys ​​​​​​hosts five-city Moncler virtual fashion show

Alicia Keys will host a virtual, international fashion show for the Italian luxury fashion designer Moncler on September 25. The 15-time Grammy winner will be in Milan, and will introduce presentations from 11 designers in New York City, Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai, which will be streamed on the Moncler Genius website. Performers will include Solange in NYC, according to Women’s Wear Daily.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Alicia Keys to Host Moncler’s Mondogenius Digital Event

Alicia Keys ​​​​​​has been tapped to host the Mondogenius, a worldwide event that will highlight Moncler Genius’ upcoming collections. The show marks the Italian label’s first-ever digitally led experience, and will take place in one night across five cities. Audiences will be taken through NYC, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Milan, and explore the concepts from each of the 11 Moncler Genius designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themusicuniverse.com

Alicia Keys announces YouTube Originals four-part docu-series

Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories premieres Sept 30th on YouTube. As 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon Alicia Keys was fresh off of her AK20 celebration of her smash debut album Songs In A Minor and putting the finishing touches on her eighth and most exciting album to date, Keys captured it all for an intimate performance docu-series for YouTube Originals, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories.
TV & VIDEOS
Allure

Alicia Keys Just Wore Y2K Butterfly Clips in the Most Glamorous Way

Alicia Keys has some of the best vocals in the world and some of the prettiest hair, too. She's showed us how to rock blunt bangs with butt-length hair, has blown us away with some elegant jumbo double twists, turned a voluminous ponytail into the ultimate glam look, and is now teaching us all how to wear butterfly clips in an updated-but-still-very-nostalgic way.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy