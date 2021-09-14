Getting Ready With Alicia Keys at the VMAs

Tomoe ‘Beasty’ Carr took home the top prize at Red Bull’s ‘Dance Your Style’ qualifier in Boston, just days before dancing with Alicia Keys and Swae Lee at the VMAs. Tomoe ‘Beasty’ Carr may be a relative newcomer on the street dancing scene, but the 20-year-old proved she certainly has what it takes when she won the Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifier in Boston. She took home the top prize at the September 10 event, which saw the region’s best street dancers go head-to-head in battles spanning hip hop, house, locking, popping, and breaking. Beasty opened up in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife about beating several more experienced competitors, and heading to the national final in Washington D.C.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO