Getting Ready With Alicia Keys at the VMAs
Alicia Keys had the big night at the 2021 VMAs, where the music legend debuted her new single, "LALA," alongside collaborator Swae Lee. In a tribute to New York City, Keys called on viewers to celebrate its "magic and strength" during a mashup of her latest sultry track and the Big Apple anthem, "Empire State of Mind," all while wearing a gold sequin gown made custom by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera and Wempe earrings (courtesy of stylists Jason Bolden and John Mumblo).www.papermag.com
