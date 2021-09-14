CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combate Global And Univision Have Been A Winning Combination

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique partnership between a mixed martial arts company and Univision, a leading Spanish-language television network, is making a strong showing in the Nielsen viewer ratings. Combate Global, an MMA property that features primarily young Hispanic fighters, aligned with Univision in July, with the network acquiring what has been described as a “significant” equity stake in the company. Combate fights appear […]

www.thefloridastar.com

