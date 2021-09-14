Combate Global And Univision Have Been A Winning Combination

Adam Davis is leaving his role as CCO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment to join Two Circles, a data-focused sports marketing firm owned by Bruin Capital. Davis has been named managing director of North America for Two Circles, and will be charged with helping the company grow its presence in the world’s largest sports market. The move comes after nearly eight years with the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Davis, who has worked with a number of marketing agencies in his time at HBSE (and before that, at MSG), said Two Circles offers something unique in the...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO