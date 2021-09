When Netflix got started, it was largely regarded as a novelty act. Competing alongside virtually every video store out there, the notion of getting DVDs through the mail was sold as little more than a minor convenience. Netflix has come a long way since those early days, and with a string of Emmy wins and some truly die-hard customers on hand, is Netflix’s hard-fought quest for respect finally at its end? The answer is not as clear as you might think.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO