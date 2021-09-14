CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Joined Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala & The Photos Have Us Swooning

By Julia Teti
 7 days ago
Last night’s Met Gala was the perfect date night for so many celebrity couples . A number of stars and their equally famous, respective partners graced the arrival carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual gala event and fashion’s biggest night out. Although she hit the arrival carpet solo, and commanded the cameras with her bold Ralph Lauren look, Jennifer Lopez eventually linked up with Ben Affleck inside the 2021 Met Gala, and the photos of the pair are too sweet.

Upon entering the event space, Lopez and Affleck were reunited and posed for a series of photos (which you can see HERE ). Among the precious pictures the pair took, Lopez and Affleck shared a masked smooch while cameras flashed. Other photos also featured the two posing for more photos, with the actor and director looking so dapper in his fitted tux.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2021 Costume Institute Gala marks only the second time that Beniffer 2.0 has made a red carpet appearance. It was just days ago that the couple attended the Venice Film Festival together , and looked as loved up as ever on the red carpet. Honestly, it felt like an absolute blast from the past seeing these two lovebirds look so cozy at some of the biggest international events — and for good reason.

Affleck and Lopez’s storied romance has been well-documented by the press, including their initial relationship in the early aughts. Even back then, the two were a constant fixture on magazine stands, at major events, and so much more. But since rekindling their romance in the spring of 2021, this version of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship really seems to be working for the couple.

They’ve made a concerted effort to withhold certain details about their relationship from the public, while still attending events and even sharing a PDA photo on Instagram . We’re just excited to see this couple continue to flourish — and see more of them on the red carpet in the months ahead!

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.
