Morgantown firefighters amend holiday pay complaint, seek $1 million more
MORGANTOWN – Firefighters have filed an amended complaint against the City of Morgantown adding more claims of past lost wages that total more than $1 million. The motion to amend the complaint was filed September 14 in Monongalia Circuit Court. It would add additional claims from when the original complaint was filed until Morgantown’s City Council passed a resolution addressing the incorrect payment method for holiday pay. That time frame is June 7, 2019, to February 18, 2020. It also adds seven firefighters hired after the original filing but before the resolution was passed.wvrecord.com
