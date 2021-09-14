CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown firefighters amend holiday pay complaint, seek $1 million more

By Chris Dickerson
West Virginia Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN – Firefighters have filed an amended complaint against the City of Morgantown adding more claims of past lost wages that total more than $1 million. The motion to amend the complaint was filed September 14 in Monongalia Circuit Court. It would add additional claims from when the original complaint was filed until Morgantown’s City Council passed a resolution addressing the incorrect payment method for holiday pay. That time frame is June 7, 2019, to February 18, 2020. It also adds seven firefighters hired after the original filing but before the resolution was passed.

wvrecord.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Service Commission#Firefighters#Employee Compensation#Firefighting#Monongalia Circuit Court#Gray Griffith Mays#Circuit#Martinsburg Iaff#Citizen
