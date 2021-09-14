CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

DOJ launches civil rights probe into Georgia prisons

By The Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and prison staff.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Missouri’s abortion law in federal court; focus on Down syndrome diagnosis

ST. LOUIS – Missouri could join Texas with one of the strictest abortion laws in the country if a federal court of appeals rules in the state’s favor. Back in 2019, the Missouri General Assembly passed a bill banning abortions after eight weeks or if the mother receives a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis. A day before the law was set to go into effect, a federal judge blocked the measure, and it has been an ongoing legal fight since. A rare move Tuesday as all 11 members of a federal court of appeals heard the case.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois Supreme Court announces eviction order extension

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Supreme Court has announced an extension for the temporary stay on residential evictions through Oct. 3. The Illinois Supreme Court has amended Order M.R 30370 with this extension. This extension allows for more rental assistance distribution from Illinois’ Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). CBRAP allows for individuals in need to qualify for up to 12 months of past rent, and three months of future rent for eviction and homelessness prevention.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Gay, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
FOX2Now

Lawyer: R. Kelly unlikely to take stand in trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly is unlikely to take the witness stand at his sex-trafficking trial, a lawyer for the R&B singer told a judge Tuesday. The remark by attorney Deveraux Cannick, made with the jury out the courtroom, came as the defense wound down its case at the trial in federal court in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX2Now

Reign’s owner doesn’t appear at critical public safety hearing

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police officers say they’ve never seen more crime at one downtown business. That assessment came out in testimony today against Reign Restaurant. With its liquor license already suspended a couple of weeks ago, Reign now faces closure after a nuisance abatement hearing overseen by a Public Safety hearing officer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Prison#Civil Rights#Ap#The Justice Department
FOX2Now

Parliamentarian dashes Senate Dems immigration hopes

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Late Sunday evening, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats cannot include sweeping immigration reform measures in their budget proposal using reconciliation because the measure isn’t really about the budget. It’s a huge blow to Senate Democrats. On Twitter, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said, “I am deeply disappointed in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX2Now

2 financial fiascos loom over federal government

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The federal government is facing 2 possible financial fiascos — a possible government shutdown and the possibility the US could default on its loans. Although Congressional Republicans say they agree that not raising the debt limit and defaulting on US loans, they say Democratic spending is out...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy