Sun Country is going full-on Minnesota with its new menu and entertainment options

Sep 14, 2021

The Mighty Ducks. Caribou Coffee. Fulton Brewing.

Sun Country Airlines is going full-on Minnesota with its new in-flight food and entertainment options.

The Minneapolis-headquartered company Tuesday revealed a new initiative that will allow travelers on any of its 95-plus routes in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Caribbean to "enjoy a Midwest experience onboard their next flight."

What does that actually mean?

Sun Country flights will offer complimentary, fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee to passengers starting in early 2022. Travelers will also be able to purchase Fulton Brewing's Sweet Child of Vine IPA (their Lonely Blonde has been on the menu since 2019) this month. And the airline will hand out a Dot's Pretzels bag (technically North Dakota, but close enough) for free to travelers in the “best seats" section. Others will be able to buy a bag.

Sun Country's Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Davis, said in the announcement the new food and drink offerings are a way to "share a little more of our hometown with our guests."

Caribou Coffee also becomes the official coffee of Sun Country Airlines, and the airline is investing $250,000 to improve its onboard coffee equipment, the announcement says. (Whether you should order coffee or tea at all while on a plane is the subject of debate, according to some researchers.)

Sun Country will also offer a $1 “Hometown Flavor Bundle” discount to people who purchase a snack plus Minnesota beer or liquor.

The airline's recharged North Stare State spirit extends to the entertainment menu.

The free in-flight viewing options will now include 15 Minnesota-themed movies and TV shows, such as:

Purple Rain

The Mighty Ducks

Juno

Grumpy Old Men

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

"We’re also excited to introduce folks from across the country to films that help put Minnesota on the map," Davis said.

The only thing missing? Requiring all pilots and flight attendants to speak with the Fargo accent.