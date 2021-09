What is Halloween without pumpkins? Residents of Shreveport may just find out this year due to a potential supply problem with our favorite fall gourd. Believe it or not, the potential issue is Mother Nature herself. According to the pumpkin harvest watchers at Patch.com, heavy rain and "Phytophthora blight" (defined by dictionary.com as "the rapid and extensive discoloration, wilting, and death of plant tissues.") have been reported across pumpkin patches across the Sportsman's Paradise. You can read more about it's specific effects on pumpkins in this study from from Rutgers University here, but it isn't pretty. Here's what it looks like on oranges:

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO