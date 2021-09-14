Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Execute Sex Crime Arrest

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office was able to arrest Shawn Alexander Chaney on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) works collaboratively with multiple agencies. One of those agencies is ICAC – Internet Crimes Against Children. CCSO Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning Shawn Alexander Chaney (21), of Vinemont. The investigation yielded enough Probable Cause to secure 15 Grand Jury Warrants for Possession of Child Pornography.

“I am proud of the working relationships our office has with outside agencies. I am also proud of the hard work and dedication our investigators show each and every day. This collaborative effort enabled us to put a potential predator behind bars,” said Sheriff Gentry.

In Addition, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cameron David Carden (26), of Hanceville, was arrested at his residence for the following charges:

– Sex Offense / Sodomy (Grand Jury)

– Sexual Abuse First (Grand Jury) Juvenile

The case was presented to the grand jury, and indictments were issued.

Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

