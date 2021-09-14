Jennifer Hudson's Secret to Flawless Red Carpet Skin Is Unexpectedly Affordable
The stars were out in full force at last night's highly anticipated Met Gala. The event, which took place on the second Monday of September instead of its usual first Monday in May, was held in honor of the Met Museum's latest exhibit with the Costume Institute, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Attendees, hailing from Hollywood to Silicon Valley to even Washington, D.C. came dressed to the nines, each in a unique interpretation of American independence. But no one quite captured the ethereal glow of the evening like Jennifer Hudson.www.whowhatwear.com
Comments / 0