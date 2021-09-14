CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Topless sunbather’s desperate plea after being stabbed at random on beach before hero builder saved her life

By Debbie White
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago

A TOPLESS sunbather desperately screamed "I don't want to die" after allegedly being randomly stabbed before a hero builder saved her life at an Australian beach.

Kaitlin Jones, 23, staggered to the top of a sand dune pleading for help while blood ran "down her face, legs, chest and arms", said her rescuer, Gavin Odgaard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzgxc_0bvpLxC000
Kaitlin Jones had been sunbathing on Blacks Beach, north of Mackay, Australia Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwM0e_0bvpLxC000
58-year-old carpenter, Gavin Odgaard saved the bleeding woman Credit: Facebook

The hairdresser had been sunbathing topless on Blacks Beach, north of Mackay in Queensland when a teen - unknown to her but spotted lurking nearby - allegedly suddenly attacked her.

She had been basking in the sunshine while her miner fiance, Dylan Jay Gorham, was sleeping after completing a night shift.

Odgaard told the Daily Mail he believed that she was just millimetres from death as when the knife was allegedly plunged towards her heart, the blade bounced off her chest bones, saving her.

The builder, 58, described Monday's alleged attack as "the stuff for horror movies" as Jones suffered multiple stab wounds, up to 2.5cm wide.

He assumed it was a "large knife" that was used in the alleged attack given the size of the wounds.

The dad-of-two had been working at a nearby construction site when he heard desperate pleas for help.

Odgaard said that Jones "had blood running down the side of her face, down her legs, arms, and she had a blood-soaked towel pressed against her chest.

"The first thing she said was 'I've been stabbed, I've been stabbed, I don't want to die, I don't want to die'.

"It didn't become apparent just how serious it was until I was within eight-to-ten metres, and I could see all her injuries."

Luckily for the bleeding woman, the builder is trained in first aid, so he immediately applied pressure to her wounds, to stem the blood, while awaiting paramedics to arrive at the beach.

The first thing she said was 'I've been stabbed, I've been stabbed, I don't want to die'.

Odgaard said he was relieved to see the blade hadn't struck "any arteries and her lungs hadn't been punctured, but she was covered in blood, including a wound above her temple".

Jones had told him that she'd been sunbathing topless "on her back on the sand" before the "bizarre" alleged knifing.

She was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition.

TEEN CHARGED

Detectives from Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a 16-year-old boy with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The juvenile has been refused bail and he will appear at the Mackay Children’s Court on September 14.

Queensland Police said officers were called to an area off Blacks Beach Road at about 12.20pm on Monday "where the 23-year-old woman was located with serious injuries.

"Preliminary information suggests the woman was sunbaking at the beach when she was confronted by a male unknown to her who [allegedly] stabbed her multiple times in the neck and body with a knife before fleeing the scene.

"The woman managed to attend a nearby construction site to seek help.

"She was transported to hospital in a serious condition, however her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIIyh_0bvpLxC000
Kaitlin Jones was sunbathing on Blacks Beach at the time of the alleged stabbing on Monday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzMf2_0bvpLxC000
The hairdresser was taken to hospital Credit: Facebook

