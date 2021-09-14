Xbox Game Pass adding Phoenix Point, Astria Ascending, Sable, and more soon
Microsoft has announced that 13 more games will be joining Xbox Game Pass between now and October 1st. The first new addition arrives tomorrow, September 14th, and is handcrafted 2D action platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC). Next up on September 16th are physics-based adventure I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC), SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC), and first-person puzzler Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC).egmnow.com
