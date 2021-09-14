What Should People Expect Besides The Launch Of The iPhone 13 During The Apple California Broadcast?

In just a few days, Apple will be hosting an event that we’re all but certain will be the iPhone 13 launch. The company sent out invites earlier this week that featured the words “California Streaming,” which of course led many of us in the industry to speculate like crazy what surprises might be in store. My money is on new TV+ or Apple Music content, while others are guessing game streaming or a cloud-based macOS might be possible. But as always, we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to analysts, leakers and FCC filings. Here’s a selection of the more-credible leaks that have been swirling around so you can catch up on all the iPhone 13 rumors ahead of the September 14th keynote.

