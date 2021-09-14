CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 people escape injury when plane crashes in retention pond in Edgewater

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people escaped injury when their plane slid off a runway at the airport in Edgewater and ended upside down in a ditch filled with water, officials said. The plane crash was reported at 9:40 a.m. at the Massey Ranch Airpark, said city of Edgewater spokeswoman Jill Danigel. "There were...

