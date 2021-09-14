AppleJack is back in Nebraska City
(Nebraska City) -- It's a celebration so big it takes three weekends to enjoy. Nebraska City is the destination for the 53rd Annual AppleJack Festival. For the second straight year, the festival's events are spread out over three consecutive weekends in order to combat large crowds. Amy Allgood is executive director of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Allgood says weekend number one begins Friday with a big flee market and carnival rides.www.kmaland.com
