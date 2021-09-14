CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LUN presented from one aggregate not showing on a Windows Server 2019 host.

By ChristopherMCO
 8 days ago

I have a Windows Server 2019 host that has multiple luns presented from our NetApp, spanning 3 different aggregates. When I create a new lun on the recently created 3rd lun, and add it to the proper initiator group, it never appears on the server. I can create luns on the other 2 aggregates and even move the lun from the 3rd aggregate to one of the other 2, and the lun appears on the host with no issues. I have tried adding the luns to multiple servers with different windows versions to be sure that it wasn't something like a recent update.

