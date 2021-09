After months of teasing, Canon finally let me get my hands onto a pre-production EOS R3 for a few days, during which time I tried every test I could think of. I ended up generating so much material that I made not one, but two video reviews all about it which you can see below — in particular, the second one includes a lot of quality results for photos and videos you may not yet have seen anywhere else.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO