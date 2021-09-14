An “in rhythm” Michael Penix is a must against No. 8 Cincinnati’s defense

Merriam Webster defines rhythm as “movement, fluctuation, or variation marked by the regular recurrence or natural flow of related elements.”. After three straight season ending injuries, Michael Penix, Jr. hasn’t seen much in the way of the regular recurrence or natural flow of anything beyond the loneliness of rehab. Instead, playing a position where rhythm is everything, Penix’s three-plus years in Bloomington have been a roller coaster ride of fits and starts. And while the one constant during Penix’s college career has been his golden left arm, even that loses value when it doesn’t function instinctively and unison with his legs and mind.