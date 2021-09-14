Auditor: Wolf’s Business Shutdown Waiver Program was ‘Flawed’

Auditor: Wolf’s business shutdown waiver program ‘flawed’. A Wolf administration program that allowed Pennsylvania businesses to seek waivers to remain open in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic was deeply flawed. That’s according to the state’s chief fiscal watchdog. Republican Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. He said Tuesday that the program used criteria that shifted constantly and gave inconsistent and subject answers to business owners struggling to stay afloat. The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf disagreed with some of the audit’s findings.