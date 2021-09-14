CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Boris Johnson is putting all his eggs in one basket by relying on Covid vaccines'

By Voice of the Mirror
Boris Johnson is putting all his eggs in one basket if he relies solely on vaccinations to deal with the Covid crisis.

Booster jabs for the over-50s are welcome.

And we are glad the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers backed giving first doses to 12-to-15-year-olds in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They were right to worry that children passing the virus to adult relatives could overwhelm the NHS.

So the sooner NHS vaccination teams are in schools the better. But the Prime Minister is taking a giant gamble if he jettisons the other ways the Government has of fighting Covid.

Covid passports to let people go to nightclubs and mass events safely would be another weapon in our armoury.

But few restrictions are expected to survive as the PM lurches from disastrous mistake to disastrous mistake through this pandemic.

Spit out Coffey

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey should be heading for the dole after spouting nonsense about the Universal Credit cuts she’s imposing.

Unfortunately, in a Conservative Government headed by Boris Johnson, she will probably just get a pat on the back.

Her boss the Prime Minister has a similarly loose grip on reality and the truth.

Failing to understand benefit tapers is unforgivable when she’s operating the system.

Her £20-a-week grab from five million families means they would need to earn upwards of £50 extra just to stand still.

The cut is cruel and Coffey’s comments reveal she’s just another glib Tory who cares nothing about the misery her party inflicts.

Santa flaws

Advice to do Christmas shopping in September may help cause the very toy shortages it is aimed at preventing.

Coddled Conservative MPs won’t be worried about any shortage though – they probably think Santa will fly past on a magic sleigh delivering toys made by elves.

