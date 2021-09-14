CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears slams ‘a**hole’ fiance Sam Asghari for ‘way overdue’ proposal but says engagement was ‘worth the wait’

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlEHL_0bvpEP7x00

BRITNEY Spears slammed her "a**hole" fiancé Sam Asghari for his "way overdue" proposal but ultimately said their engagement was actually "worth the wait."

Britney, 39, jokingly trashed Sam, 27, for trying her patience while praising their love on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWsCi_0bvpEP7x00
Britney is engaged to Sam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V4XR_0bvpEP7x00
Britney claimed her engagement was 'way overdue' Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears

The Toxic singer shared a sexy snapshot of her hunky fiancé as he posed shirtless and showed off his ripped muscles for Men's Health magazine.

She cheekily pointed to the Men's Health photo and gushed that the "beautiful f**king man in that picture is MINE!"

After five years of dating, the Crossroads actress mentioned that their engagement "was way overdue" but "definitely worth the wait."

The Womanizer singer wrote: "Words can’t even say how shocked I am."

Britney realized that she was "so blessed" that "it's insane."

In the comments section, Sam chimed in: "Wayyyyyyy overdueee."

'GETTING APPROVAL'

Recently, a source exclusively told The Sun that Sam “did not ask permission to propose to Britney from her dad Jamie.”

However, the insider alleged that he had spoken: "with her attorney, Mathew, to make sure legally, it was something that would not hurt Britney.”

The source mentioned that he "essentially got Mathew's approval,” which referred to Mathew Rosengart, the newly-appointed attorney who had just joined the star’s legal team in June.

THE ANNOUNEMENT

Recently, the couple announced their engagement news on social media.

She winked at the camera, kissed Sam, and covered her mouth in the sweet clip.

Sam's manager Brandon Cohen shared the engagement news in an additional statement.

Brandon mentioned he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement," according to People.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.

Brandon concluded that Sam "couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring."

Britney's ring was designed by Forever Diamond of New York jeweler Roman Malayev.

On their Instagram page, Forever Diamond congratulated the two and stated: "The thought and detail Sam put into this ring made the design process so special for Roman and our team.

"In honor of the Lioness herself, we are naming this gorgeous setting The Britney."

The diamond company added: "Sam and Britney, we wish you a lifetime of happiness together and are honored to welcome you to the Forever Diamonds Family."

THE CONSERVATORSHIP WAR

Britney recently won a major victory in her conservatorship war with Jamie Spears, 69, so she could get married after years of allegedly being banned from doing so.

Her father officially filed to step down as her conservator after about 13 years of having control over her estate and personal matters.

Jamie asked the judge to terminate the conservatorship without another mental evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOrRd_0bvpEP7x00
Sam asked for Matthew's permission to propose to Britney Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibWox_0bvpEP7x00
Britney showed off her engagement ring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KJXV_0bvpEP7x00
Jamie terminated his role in the conservatorship Credit: AFP

